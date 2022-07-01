× Expand The Habit Band The Habit Band with vocalist Marina Hardin

Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam

This free event features the musical talents of Marina Hardin and The Habit Band on the patio facing Rough River Lake. Bring your friends and family to enjoy this kick-off to the 4th of July weekend entertainment.

For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov