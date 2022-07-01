Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
The Habit Band
The Habit Band with vocalist Marina Hardin
Concert In The Park - Rough River Dam
This free event features the musical talents of Marina Hardin and The Habit Band on the patio facing Rough River Lake. Bring your friends and family to enjoy this kick-off to the 4th of July weekend entertainment.
For more information, please call 270.257.2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation