Concert Under the Stars at Equus Run Vineyards

Equus Run Vineyards 1280 Moores Mill Road, Midway, Kentucky 40347

Join us at the beautiful Equus Run Vineyards on Tuesday July 19th at 7:30pm, as we celebrate the Next Generation and Local Stars of The Lexington Theatre Company!!

Select beers, delicious Equus Run Wine and select cocktails will be available for purchase on site. Or bring your own picnic dinner! (No outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted).

Equus Run grounds open at 4:30 PM. Wine Tastings at The Pavilion from 5:00 - 7:00 PM (starting at $7). Bar opens at 5:30 PM. Concert will begin at 7:30 PM. Tables will be reserved for parties of 8 for a discounted price ($180/table) or general admission single tickets can also be purchased ($25/person).

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/concert-under-the-stars-presented-by-the-lexington-theatre-company-tickets-377467444287?aff=facebook

