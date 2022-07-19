Concert Under the Stars at Equus Run Vineyards

× Expand The Lexington Theatre Company FB Concert Under The Stars 22 FINAL PAGE (Facebook Cover) The Lexington Theatre Company Concert Under the Stars

Join us at the beautiful Equus Run Vineyards on Tuesday July 19th at 7:30pm, as we celebrate the Next Generation and Local Stars of The Lexington Theatre Company!!

Select beers, delicious Equus Run Wine and select cocktails will be available for purchase on site. Or bring your own picnic dinner! (No outside alcoholic beverages will be permitted).

Equus Run grounds open at 4:30 PM. Wine Tastings at The Pavilion from 5:00 - 7:00 PM (starting at $7). Bar opens at 5:30 PM. Concert will begin at 7:30 PM. Tables will be reserved for parties of 8 for a discounted price ($180/table) or general admission single tickets can also be purchased ($25/person).

For more information, please visit eventbrite.com/e/concert-under-the-stars-presented-by-the-lexington-theatre-company-tickets-377467444287?aff=facebook