Join Broadway's Sara Gettelfinger, J. Daughtry and Manna Nichols and rising stars from around the country for a night of spectacular showtunes and stories!

"Concert With The Stars" - The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company’s signature January concert brings together Broadway stars and talented young artists from around the country, to illustrate the company’s mission of creating professional theatre and training the next generation of theatre artists to create a shared experience of masterful storytelling. It’s a magical night where stars rise before your very eyes.

This one-night-only event is the perfect way to ring in the New Year! Join Broadway’s Sara Gettelfinger, J. Daughtry and Manna Nichols and rising stars from around the country for a night of spectacular showtunes and stories!

For more information call 8599404450 or visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org