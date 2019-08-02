Concerts in Circus Square Park
Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The Downtown Redevelopment Authority continues the annual Concerts in the Park series brought to you by BB&T. Friday evenings in June, July and August, bands will perform in Circus Square Park in the heart of Bowling Green starting at 7pm. Food and vendors start at 6pm. Bring a blanket or a chair and come downtown with the family or a friend to enjoy the summer with a smile in beautiful downtown Bowling Green!
June 21 Dizzorderly Conduct
June 28 The Get Down
July 5 Momentum Party Band
July 12 Frontier
July 19 Bueler's Day Off
July 26 Andy and the Rockers
August 2 Ernie Small Blues Band
August 9 High Fidelity
August 16 Bad Navigator
August 23 Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke
August 30 Fatbox
For more information call (270) 935-9905 or visit downtownbg.org