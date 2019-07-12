Concerts in Circus Square Park

to Google Calendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Concerts in Circus Square Park

The Downtown Redevelopment Authority continues the annual Concerts in the Park series brought to you by BB&T. Friday evenings in June, July and August, bands will perform in Circus Square Park in the heart of Bowling Green starting at 7pm. Food and vendors start at 6pm. Bring a blanket or a chair and come downtown with the family or a friend to enjoy the summer with a smile in beautiful downtown Bowling Green!

June 21      Dizzorderly Conduct

June 28      The Get Down

July 5          Momentum Party Band

July 12        Frontier

July 19        Bueler's Day Off

July 26        Andy and the Rockers

August 2     Ernie Small Blues Band

August 9     High Fidelity

August 16   Bad Navigator

August 23   Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke

August 30   Fatbox

For more information call (270) 935-9905 or visit  downtownbg.org

Info

Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00 iCalendar - Concerts in Circus Square Park - 2019-07-12 18:00:00