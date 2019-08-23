Concerts in Circus Square Park

The Downtown Redevelopment Authority continues the annual Concerts in the Park series brought to you by BB&T. Friday evenings in June, July and August, bands will perform in Circus Square Park in the heart of Bowling Green starting at 7pm. Food and vendors start at 6pm. Bring a blanket or a chair and come downtown with the family or a friend to enjoy the summer with a smile in beautiful downtown Bowling Green!

June 21 Dizzorderly Conduct

June 28 The Get Down

July 5 Momentum Party Band

July 12 Frontier

July 19 Bueler's Day Off

July 26 Andy and the Rockers

August 2 Ernie Small Blues Band

August 9 High Fidelity

August 16 Bad Navigator

August 23 Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke

August 30 Fatbox

For more information call (270) 935-9905 or visit downtownbg.org