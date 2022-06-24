Concerts in the Park Series - Bowling Green
to
Circus Square Park 601 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Bowling Green CVB
Tyrone Dunn
Concerts in the Park Series
Free weekly concert series returns this summer to Bowling Green, KY! The Downtown Redevelopment Authority presents the annual Truist Concerts in the Park series. Friday evenings in late June, July, August and early September, bands will perform in Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green starting at 7pm. Food and vendors begin at 6pm. Bring a blanket or a chair and come out with the family or a friend (even four-legged!) to enjoy the summer with a smile in beautiful downtown Bowling Green!
2022 Dates and bands include:
June 24 - Dizzorderly Conduct
July 1 - Trevor Martin
July 8 - Bad Navigator
July 15 - The Get Down
July 22 - Andy and The Rockers
July 29 - C Dock Boyz
August 5 - Black Tie Affair
August 12 - Bueler's Day Off
August 19 - Fat Box
August 26 - High Fidelity
September 2 - Ernie Small Blues Band
September 9 - Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke
For more information, please call 270.782.0800 or visit on Facebook, Truist Concerts In The Park