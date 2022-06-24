Concerts in the Park Series - Bowling Green

× Expand Bowling Green CVB Tyrone Dunn

Concerts in the Park Series

Free weekly concert series returns this summer to Bowling Green, KY! The Downtown Redevelopment Authority presents the annual Truist Concerts in the Park series. Friday evenings in late June, July, August and early September, bands will perform in Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green starting at 7pm. Food and vendors begin at 6pm. Bring a blanket or a chair and come out with the family or a friend (even four-legged!) to enjoy the summer with a smile in beautiful downtown Bowling Green!

2022 Dates and bands include:

June 24 - Dizzorderly Conduct

July 1 - Trevor Martin

July 8 - Bad Navigator

July 15 - The Get Down

July 22 - Andy and The Rockers

July 29 - C Dock Boyz

August 5 - Black Tie Affair

August 12 - Bueler's Day Off

August 19 - Fat Box

August 26 - High Fidelity

September 2 - Ernie Small Blues Band

September 9 - Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke

For more information, please call 270.782.0800 or visit on Facebook, Truist Concerts In The Park