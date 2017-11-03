Concerts @ the Cask presents: Hayden Kaye

Wooden Cask Brewing 629 York St, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Concerts @ the Cask presents: Hayden Kaye

Robert Hayden and Miranda Kaye captivate their listeners with high energy folk-rock music, harmonious vocals, and raw acoustics. The married duo, both from the Greater Cincinnati region, has been performing and songwriting together since 2012.. The passion they share for music and each other is exemplified throughout their sincere lyrics and innovative melodies. Hayden Kaye has been in concert with Country Music Hall of Famer, John Michael Montgomery,and Grammy nominated band Gungor.

For more information visit Woodencask.com

Wooden Cask Brewing 629 York St, Newport, Kentucky 41071
