Conference Explores ‘Neglected Emotions’

Boredom and contempt, wonder and gratitude, humility and suspense, even awkwardness – some scientists are ready to give those more attention April 13-14 at the University of Louisville during the new Conference on Neglected Emotions.

Psychologists, philosophers, a neuroscientist and a journalist will tackle the sciences of the mind and discuss the positives and negatives of various emotions during free sessions that will run 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. April 13 and 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 14 in Room 300, Bingham Humanities Building. The conference is intended for scholars and the general public.

The interdisciplinary focus is intended to bridge the crossover research being done, especially during the last decade, in classes of emotions that have not been as well-studied traditionally as fear and anger, for example, said Andreas Elpidorou, the assistant professor of philosophy who organized the conference. He will present a session on “The Moral Dimensions of Boredom,” and UofL colleague Guy Dove, also an assistant professor of philosophy, will discuss “Understanding the Role of Boredom in Autism Spectrum Disorders.”

Scholars from seven other universities will join them in sharing their research, along with New York Magazine writer and editor Melissa Dahl, whose conference session is “This is Awkward.” A list of sessions is available at https://www.neglected-emotions.info/

The College of Arts and Sciences event is sponsored by the Commonwealth Center for the Humanities and Society, the Liberal Studies Project and the philosophy department.

For more information, contact Elpidorou (EHL’-peh-door-oo) at 502-852-0458 or andreas.elpidorou@louisville.edu.