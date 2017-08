Conference of the Hemp Industries Association

The 24th Annual Conference of the Hemp Industries Association (HIA) will be held Sept. 9-11 at the Lexington Convention Center, the Kentucky Chapter of the Hemp Industries Association (KYHIA) announced today.

Experts, policy makers, farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world will convene to “Share the Vision,” in what is expected to be the largest crowd in the 24-year history of HIACON.

For more information visit hia.org