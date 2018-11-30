Join the UK College of Engineering and the UK Confucius Institute for Chris Panza's lecture, "Confucius, Conflict Resolution, and the Need for the Humanities."

Abstract: "It is hard to deny that our world has become more partisan and divisive, and as a result that it is becoming harder to resolve our differences and the associated conflicts that can emerge from them. Clearly, it would be useful to find models that can guide us away from interpersonal, social, and political division and toward ways of productively engaging with our various differences in order to transform potential conflict into actual harmony. I argue that Chinese thought, particularly Confucianism, can ride to the rescue, offering key insights into the kinds of character virtues that people must have if harmonious interaction between them is to occur. That’s good. However, a Confucian would likely also suggest that the conditions required to develop those virtues are missing in the modern West. That’s bad. I’ll argue that we can address this problem by pointing out that the study of the Humanities involves the development of those virtues. As a result, I argue that the Humanities’ unique role in developing those virtues provides a strong case for reframing current debates about the value of the Humanities to the university and also to society at large."

Dr. Chris Panza is Director of Asian Studies and Professor of Philosophy at Drury University.

Friday, November 30 | 2PM

Whitehall Classroom Building 208 | 140 Patterson Dr

FREE

For more information call (859) 257-4523 or visit International.uky.edu