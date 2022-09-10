CONNECT at Bernheim
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
CONNECT is a collision of art, music, science, and technology around Bernheim's Lake Nevin at night. Artists, scientists, naturalists, progressive thinkers, and innocent bystanders unite in this celebration of creativity and technology- informed, infused and surrounded by nature. CONNECT at Bernheim is a grand invitation for all to experiment, play, dance, and dream.
For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/connect-at-bernheim-2/