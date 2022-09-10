CONNECT at Bernheim

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

CONNECT at Bernheim

Bernheim’s Lake Nevin is the intersection of art, science and nature each year during CONNECT at Bernheim. Join us on September 10, 3:58 – 9:58 p.m.

Don’t miss the chance to see our Forest Giants in a Giant Forest lit up to glow under the night sky.

Lake Nevin comes alive with spontaneous art, drum circles, light sculptures and musical performances from renowned artists along with hands-on art and science activities. Food trucks, beer and wine vendors and the mud play zone attract visitors of all ages.

New for 2022 – tickets may be purchased in advance!

Advance tickets (through September 9): Bernheim members $10; non-member adults (ages 11+) $15 per person; children (10 and under) free

Day of tickets: Bernheim members $15; non-member adults (ages 11+) $20 per person; children (10 and under) free

For more information please call 502.215.7159 or visit bernheim.org/event/connect-at-bernheim-4/

Info

Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.215.7159
