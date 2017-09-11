Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel

to Google Calendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00

Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 1722 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205

Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel

A workshop combining story, history, characters and research.

Writing a historical novel demands extensive work. Writers need to please the credentialed historian and the genre’s avid readers. Join us as author Sue Kelly Ballard examines effective strategies to drop characters into a world where conflicts, actions, and resolutions are a satisfying integrated whole. Ballard will explain the components necessary for a great novel and the structured planning required in bringing it all together.

Come join us. All genres and genders are welcome.

Sponsored by Women Who Write. Registration: $10 members, $20 non-members

For more information visit womenwhowrite.com

Info
Bardstown Road Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 1722 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40205 View Map
Workshops
to Google Calendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00 iCalendar - Conquering the Challenges of Writing the Historical Novel - 2017-09-11 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Friday

June 30, 2017

Saturday

July 1, 2017

Sunday

July 2, 2017

Monday

July 3, 2017

Tuesday

July 4, 2017

Wednesday

July 5, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™