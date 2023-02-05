× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Rock Run at Bernheim

Conservation in Practice Hike: Place-based Stewardship – Waters of Bernheim

Join Director of Conservation Andrew Berry for an outdoor hike to learn about all things water.

Water is the most critical element for life in Bernheim, and we will discuss the springs, streams, wetlands, and lakes that hold, recharge, and preserve clean water. We will talk about current management and future considerations, threats, and action steps. We will also learn why winter can be the best time to appreciate the forest, how plants require and persist in the cold, and how to spot the first signs of spring on the forest floor.

This 1-hour hike offers something for every water or forest enthusiast, from beginners to seasoned adventurers. Weather appropriate clothing and sturdy boots are recommended.

Hike begins at the Rock Run trailhead.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org