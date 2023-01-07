× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest ‘Purpurea’ vernal witchhazel on the Sun and Shade Trail

Conservation in Practice Hike: Place-based Stewardship – Woodland Rehabilitation

Tour revitalized woodlands along the Sun and Shade Loop with Kelly Vowels, Research Coordinator at Bernheim Forest.

Invasive species can cause extinction of plants and animals, reducing biodiversity, and alteration of ecosystem. Over 40% of rare species are threatened by invasive species, and cost billions of dollars to control.

On this hike learn about the origins of invasive species, as well as their impact on native plants and animals and their habitats. Hikers will also learn how to identify plants, both native and nonnative, during winter months.

Weather appropriate clothing and sturdy boots are recommended for this .75-mile hike. Hike begins at Sun and Shade Trailhead.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15. Please register by 4 p.m. prior the day prior to program.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org