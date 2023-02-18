Conservation in Practice Hike: Prairie Establishment and Management
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
Big Prairie at Bernheim
Explore prairie and grassland habitat with Evan Patrick, Natural Areas Manager of Bernheim Forest.
While hiking through Bernheim’s 40-acre Big Prairie, participants will learn how Bernheim stewards establish and manage high quality, thriving prairie habitat. Home to insects, migratory songbirds, mammals, birds of prey, and hundreds of grassland plant species, the Bernheim team uses many management techniques to keep this habitat functional and beautiful.
Weather appropriate clothing and sturdy boots are recommended for this 1-mile hike. Hike begins at the Sensory Garden
Bernheim members $10; non-members $15
Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.
For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org