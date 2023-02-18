× Expand Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest Big Prairie at Bernheim

Conservation in Practice Hike: Prairie Establishment and Management

Explore prairie and grassland habitat with Evan Patrick, Natural Areas Manager of Bernheim Forest.

While hiking through Bernheim’s 40-acre Big Prairie, participants will learn how Bernheim stewards establish and manage high quality, thriving prairie habitat. Home to insects, migratory songbirds, mammals, birds of prey, and hundreds of grassland plant species, the Bernheim team uses many management techniques to keep this habitat functional and beautiful.

Weather appropriate clothing and sturdy boots are recommended for this 1-mile hike. Hike begins at the Sensory Garden

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org