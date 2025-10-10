× Expand Voices of Kentuckiana Considering Matthew Shepard - an oratorio

VOICES of Kentuckiana and Highland Baptist Church join Pandora Productions, Louisville’s theatre company dedicated to telling the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, to present Considering Matthew Shepard, at Actors Theatre of Louisville on Friday, October 10 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, October 12, at 3:00pm.

​

"Considering Matthew Shepard is an extraordinary choral work written by Craig Hella Johnson for soloists, small instrumental ensemble, small choral ensembles, and large choral forces,” explains VOICES of Kentuckiana’s Artistic Director Kimcherie Lloyd. “Most importantly, it is a powerful musical work that gives voice to one of the most heinous crimes in US history. It is a difficult story, but it is a story that must be told over and over and over again until everyone hears and commits to ‘never again.’”

​

The performance arrives in Louisville on the heels of the 27th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death, a pivotal moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

​

"While Matthew Shepard's name is mostly synonymous with his death,” says Gil Reyes, Producing Artistic Director of Pandora Productions, “this musical journey explores his life and reminds us how precious it is. Not just Matthew's, but all of the people who experience violence against them based on their race, gender, or sexual orientation."

​

Adds VOICES of Kentuckiana Board of Directors Chair John Hanson, “As our community continues to confront rising hate crimes and divisions, this performance is both a remembrance and a call to compassion and justice here in Louisville.”

​

VOICES of Kentuckiana, the region’s inclusive chorus dedicated to diversity and social justice, is proud to partner with Pandora Productions as well as Highland Baptist Church and Actors Theater to honor Matthew Shepard’s legacy and inspire ongoing reflection, empathy, and action.

Sponsored anonymously on behalf of Camp Beacon and Sweet Evening Breeze.

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit voicesky.org/considering-matthew-shepard