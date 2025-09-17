Constitution Day in the Classroom: A Virtual Event

Join the Kentucky Historical Society in celebrating the signing of the U.S. Constitution with a FREE virtual event designed for elementary students!

During this event, we will examine Kentucky’s original constitution and explore its history. Our Digital Archivist, Alyssa Ollier, will share the story behind the original Kentucky constitution and explain how we preserve it today. Additionally, our team will highlight the importance of a constitution and discuss how our state constitution resembles the national constitution.

At the end of the presentation, a question-and-answer session will be held, so please submit your students' questions during registration. We will also provide an activity that you can do with your class after the presentation to celebrate Constitution Day. This program is recommended for students in grades 4 and 5.

*TECHNOLOGY: This event will be accessible via Zoom, an online meeting platform. For an optimal experience, guests should connect using a device with a screen, speaker, and keyboard (a web-enabled camera is also nice, but not necessary). To accommodate guests who may not have access to this technology, a phone number will be provided at registration to dial into the event and listen to the presentation from any landline or mobile phone.

For more information call 502-782-8085 or visit history.ky.gov/events/constitution-day-in-the-classroom-a-virtual-event