× Expand Constitution Square Festival Constitution Square Festival

Constitution Square Festival in Danville

Experience multiple artists, artisan and craft demonstrators, Farmers’ Market fresh produce, flowers, baked goods, food trucks, local musicians performing all day at Constitution Square Festival. This will be the fourth year of the popular festival, which was brought back after not being held for a number of years. It has grown each year since its return and saw more than 7,000 visitors in 2024.

For more information call 859-618-6433 or visit historicdanvilleky.com