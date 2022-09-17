Constitution Square Festival - Danville
Constitution Square Historic Site 105 105 East Walnut Street , Kentucky 40422
The Constitution Square Festival is returning to downtown Danville, Kentucky on Saturday Sept. 17. There will be artists displaying and selling their work, food trucks, music and more. Additional details will be added as the event plans are finalized.
For more information, please visit danvillekentucky.com/event/constitution-square-festival/
