Constitution Week Virtual Speaker - Denis Fleming: Thomas Jefferson and the Kentucky Constitution

September 17th marks the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution's signing, establishing a new form of government for the recently independent nation. Join us in celebrating Constitution Day by diving into the history of Kentucky’s first constitution with Denis Fleming, who will discuss his new book, Thomas Jefferson and the Kentucky Constitution.

Founding Father Thomas Jefferson had a strong but little-known connection with the constitution of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He had personal and politically motivated influence on the 1792 charter and secretly wrote some controversial state resolutions. Author Denis Fleming draws on firsthand accounts from Jefferson, John Breckinridge, and the rarely used papers of George Nicholas, the brain behind Kentucky’s first constitution, to uncover a huge influence from these men. He also demonstrates that modern reforms in job creation, education, and the structure of government are rooted in parts of the document favored by Jefferson but dramatically interpreted by today’s governors, legislators, and judges.

Advanced registration is required. Deadline is 9/18/25 by noon.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit https://history.ky.gov/events/constitution-week-virtual-speaker-denis-fleming-thomas-jefferson-and-the-kentucky-constitution