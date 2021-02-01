Conversation with Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Dana Canedy

× Expand University of Kentucky Dana Canedy

“The War on Terror to the War on Truth: Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Dana Canedy”

Program features former Courier-Journal Editor Rick Green in a conversation with UK alum Dana Canedy, the first African American woman senior vice president and publisher at Simon & Schuster; and author of “A Journal for Jordan,” which is currently being adapted into a feature film directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan.

“A Journal for Jordan” is about life with her war-hero partner, and the journal he left for their infant son, before being killed in combat in Iraq. Canedy shares her thoughts on the nation and the world as it pertains to the uncertain times we live in. She will touch on her new position at Simon & Schuster, her life as an award winning journalist and first African American woman Pulitzer Prize administrator, and why she decided to share her son’s journal with the world.

For more information call (502) 553-9732 or visit kentuckytotheworld.org/upcoming-events/dana-canedy