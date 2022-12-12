Cookbook Club: Christmas Treat Edition

Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, Kentucky 40031-8632

Cookbook Club:  Christmas Treat Edition

Share a treat that’s tried & true or make something new! Provide a copy of your recipe along with 18 treats to share. Space is limited. Call to register: (502) 222-9453.

