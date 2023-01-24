× Expand Oldham County Extension Cookbook Club: Crockpot Comfort

Cookbook Club: Crockpot Comfort - Oldham County

Join Oldham County Extension for a unique culinary experience on January 24 from 6 – 7 p.m. as participants share a pot of comfort food. Email a copy of your recipe by January 16 to Oldham.ext@uky.edu and bring your favorite Crockpot® dish. FREE/Space is limited/call to register.

For more information, please call 502.222.9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/