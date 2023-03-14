Cookbook Club: Pi Day - Oldham County
Oldham County Extension Office 1815 North Highway 393, Kentucky 40031-8632
Cookbook Club: Pi Day
FREE/Space is limited. Must call to register
Celebrate International Pi-Day with Oldham County Extension! Email a copy of your recipe by March 6 to Oldham.ext@uky.edu and bring your favorite pie to share. Space is limited.
For more information, please call 502.222.9453 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
