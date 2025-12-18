Cookies and Canvas at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton Cookies and Canvas

January: Cookies & Canvas | Ages 6-12 |Saturday, January 3 | 3-5 PM

Join us for an afternoon of creativity, music, and festive fun as you paint a beautiful canvas to cherish for years to come!

Children ages 6 and up can be signed in at the desk for this Cookies & Canvas session featuring painting.

Each participant will receive an 11x14 canvas with easy-to-follow guidelines, and an instructor will guide you step-by-step through the painting process. All materials and supplies are included—just bring your creativity and enjoy making your own masterpiece!

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org