Cookies and Canvas at Art Center of the Bluegrass
Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Stacie Barton
Example of a cookies and canvas painting
Guided painting class for kids ages 6-12
Each participant will receive an 11x14 canvas with easy-to-follow guidelines, and an instructor will guide you step-by-step through the painting process.
All materials and supplies are included—just bring your creativity and enjoy making your own masterpiece!
For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org