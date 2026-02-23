Cookies and Canvas at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Guided painting class for kids ages 6-12

Each participant will receive an 11x14 canvas with easy-to-follow guidelines, and an instructor will guide you step-by-step through the painting process.

All materials and supplies are included—just bring your creativity and enjoy making your own masterpiece!

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops
8592364054
