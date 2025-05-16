× Expand Foxhollow Farm Cooking Class with The Farmer & The Foodie at Foxhollow Farm

Cooking Class with The Farmer & The Foodie at Foxhollow Farm

$60 per person.

Join Maggie Keith and Lindsey McClave, of The Farmer & The Foodie, for a hands-on farm experience and live cooking class at Foxhollow Farm! Maggie Keith is a 4th generation land steward of Foxhollow, and Lindsey McClave, is a food writer and recipe developer. In this immersive class, you’ll start by harvesting fresh, seasonal veggies from Pavel's Garden at Foxhollow Farm, where Maggie and Lindsey will share tips on gardening and regenerative and Biodynamic farming practices. After the outdoor harvest, we’ll head to Foxhollow’s Farm Center for a live cooking show where we’ll prepare delicious dishes using those very ingredients. You’ll enjoy hearty samples throughout the class, with a signature cocktail, mocktail, beer, and wine available for purchase.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar