Cooking at the Hearth

Learn how to cook at the hearth and in a bread oven. Learn basic techniques you can try at home. Held in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center in La Grange. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. every first Saturday of the month.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org