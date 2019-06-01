Cooking at the Hearth

The Oldham County History Center will continue its series of year-long demonstrations entitled Cooking at the Hearth, on Saturday, June 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. These programs are designed to demonstrate the long lost art of cooking over the hearth and using a bread oven the way our ancestors did at one time. Each demonstration will take place at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the History Center campus, located at 106 N. Second Ave. in La Grange. These programs are free and open to the public, and will take place every first Saturday of the month, March - December. Participants may arrive any time between 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., as the program is ongoing.

The June demonstration will feature Oldham County residents and living history re-enactors Amy Liebert and Brian Cushing. This Cooking at the Hearth program will take place during the 9th annual Colonial Trade Faire in La Grange – an event filled with demonstrations and hands-on activities geared to teach visitors about life during Colonial America. The best part of the Cooking at the Hearth program is that participants get to sample what they make! The hearth that is used for these demonstrations is located in the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn and was hand built by local stone mason Jody Edgerton.

Registration is strongly recommended (especially for groups over 5 in number) but not required, so enough supplies will be on hand. These programs are great for boy and girl scouts, youth groups, and those wanting to experience something new.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org