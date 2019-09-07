Cooking at the Hearth

The Cooking at the Hearth programs are designed to demonstrate the long lost art of cooking over the hearth and using a bread oven the way our ancestors did at one time. Each program takes place at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the History Center campus, located at 106 N. Second Ave. in La Grange. These programs are free and open to the public. Participants may arrive at any time as the program is ongoing.

For more information contact the Oldham County History Center at (502) 222-0826 or info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.