Cooking at the Hearth
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
The smell of fresh baked bread is in the air! Join the Oldham County History Center for "Cooking at the Hearth" and discover how food was prepared in the colonial hearth and bread oven at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn. Admission is free.
For more information call (502) 222-0286 or visit oldhamkyhistory.com
