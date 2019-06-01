Cooking at the Hearth

The Oldham County History Center will be holding a series of year-long demonstrations entitled Cooking at the Hearth. The two-hour long programs are designed to demonstrate the long lost art of cooking over the hearth and using a bread oven the way our ancestors did at one time.

Each demonstration will take place at the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. on the History Center campus, located at 106 N. Second Ave. in La Grange.

These programs are free and open to the public, and will take place every first Saturday of the month, March - December. Past demonstrations have shown how to make cobbler, potato soup and bread. This program will take place during the 9th annual Colonial Trade Faire.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org