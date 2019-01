Cooking at the Hearth

Learn how to cook on the hearth and in a bread oven. This demonstrational workshop will show off the hearth and bread oven in the newly built Dahlgren Pioneer Barn on the campus of the Oldham County History Center in La Grange. Learn basic techniques you can apply at home. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. first Saturday of every month.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org