Cool History on Hot Days

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Cool History on Hot Days

When the Kentucky combination of heat and humidity make many outdoor activities too uncomfortable to enjoy, we will have a special program, presentation, lecture, or demonstration every Saturday afternoon in air conditioned comfort. All of these will relate to the history of early Kentucky, and will be presented in the Tavern Blockhouse or the Orientation/Theater Blockhouse of the Fort. Some topics may include Daniel Boone, Fire Starting, Flintlocks, “All Things Natural”, Lower Howards Creek, Tools for Settlement, and others. These events are free with regular paid admission.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov

Fort Boonesborough State Park 4375 Boonesboro Road , Richmond, Kentucky 40475
