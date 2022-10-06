Coppélia at Brown Theatre

× Expand Photo by Sam English Louisville Ballet Company Artists in Coppélia

Experience a uniquely local version of this beloved autumnal ballet, set in Louisville’s own Germantown during the fall of 1917 just as the United States joins World War I. This sweetly comic, classic tale of a life-like doll mistaken for a mysterious young woman, her creator, and the young lovers caught up in the confusion is told with even more richness, poignancy, and depth with its connection to this community just before a period of intense change.

With choreography by Artistic Director Robert Curran (after Arthur Saint-Léon, Marius Petipa, and Dame Ninette De Valois), scenic designs by Louisville-based visual artist Jacob Heustis, and costumes by Dan Fedie, this Coppélia is a visually stunning, exhilarating show not to be missed.

Performances:

October 6 at 7:30 pm

October 7 at 7:30 pm

October 8 at 2:00 pm

October 8 at 8:00 pm

For more information, please call 502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org