Copper & Kings Holiday Cocktail Class

The holidays are all about get-togethers and entertaining family & friends! Be the host with the most by learning how to mix up seasonal cocktails in this hands-on workshop. You'll create three libations of your own to sip and enjoy while taking in the history of the drinks and the spirits used to create them – plus some handy bar techniques to impress all of your friends.

Our Copper & Kings mixologists will instruct on how to create a hot toddy, winter sangria, and Brandy Alexander. All tools and glassware provided for the class.

A great date night idea!

21+ Only

For more information visit copperandkings.com

