Copper & Kings Single Barrel Specialty Tour

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Copper & Kings Single Barrel Specialty Tour

Enjoy a specialty tour of Copper & Kings Distillery with a focus on our Single Barrel program!

This hour-long, comprehensive distillery tour and tasting will be led by Copper & Kings Tour Manager, Drew Pomeroy. Barrels for this program are chosen by our Head Distiller and are then tasted, tested and selected by specialty stores throughout the U.S. Our Single Barrel American Brandies are aged in one of our many unique and novel barrel selections: once-used Bourbon barrels, used craft beer barrels and more. As part of our Single Barrel Tour, you'll learn about our barrel-picking process and how specific barrels are chosen for the program.

$20 includes a full distillery tour, souvenir tasting glass, plus a heightened and expanded tasting portion following the tour. You'll be able to sample each of our four CR&FTED: Bottle-Your-Own selections:

• CR&FTED American Craft Brandy (126 proof), aged in a Four Roses Kentucky Bourbon barrel

• CR&FTED Absinthe (134 proof), Ginger Vapor-Disilled Absinthe aged in a Willett Rye barrel

• CR&FTED Old Tom Gin (135 proof), aged in a Sierra Nevada® Chocolate Cherry Stout barrel

• CR&FTWERK® Brandy (127 proof) aged in Against The Grain Brewery's Bo & Luke Imperial Stout barrels

Bottle-Your-Own & take one home for a special price of $60 for Single Barrel Tour attendees!

Specialty Tour is limited to 25 guests.

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
502-561-0267
