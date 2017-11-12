Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour

Where else can you grab a cocktail and enjoy a breathtaking fall sunset from the rooftop voted Best View Of The City but Copper & Kings? Enjoy an early evening tour from 4-5pm of our brandy, absinthe and gin distillery located in the heart of Butchertown. Tour includes a look at our pure copper potstills, maturation cellar where we sonically age our spirits, second floor art gallery, and ending with a tasting and cocktails on our third floor skydeck.

Catch the sunset right at 5:30 following the tour, and relax with a cocktail while taking in the view.

A perfect treat for date night!

$15 per person includes tour and tasting. Cash bar with cocktails available for purchase.

21+ Only

For more information visit copperandkings.com/events