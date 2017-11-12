Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour

to Google Calendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour

Where else can you grab a cocktail and enjoy a breathtaking fall sunset from the rooftop voted Best View Of The City but Copper & Kings? Enjoy an early evening tour from 4-5pm of our brandy, absinthe and gin distillery located in the heart of Butchertown. Tour includes a look at our pure copper potstills, maturation cellar where we sonically age our spirits, second floor art gallery, and ending with a tasting and cocktails on our third floor skydeck.

Catch the sunset right at 5:30 following the tour, and relax with a cocktail while taking in the view.

A perfect treat for date night!

$15 per person includes tour and tasting. Cash bar with cocktails available for purchase.

21+ Only

For more information visit copperandkings.com/events

Info
Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00 iCalendar - Copper & Kings Sunsetters Tour - 2017-11-12 16:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

October 26, 2017

Friday

October 27, 2017

Saturday

October 28, 2017

Sunday

October 29, 2017

Monday

October 30, 2017

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Submit Yours