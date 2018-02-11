Copper & Kings Valentine's Day Weekend Distillery Tours

Be still, my heart! Book a tour for you and your sweetheart to experience how brandy is crafted at Copper & Kings' distillery in Butchertown. Hour-long tour includes a tasting and brandy chocolates from Cellar Door Chocolates.

Cash bar available with Old Fashioned & Champagne Punch following the tour.

TOURS RUN ON THE HOUR:

SATURDAY 11AM-4PM

SUNDAY 11AM-5PM

$15 Per Person

Reservations highly recommended.

For more information visit copperandkings.com