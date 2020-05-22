× Expand Larry Crain Photography One of the awesome cars that will be on display at the Corbin Rod Run, May 22-23, 2020 at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY.

Corbin Rod Run

Join us for the Corbin Rod Run, May 22-23, 2020 for an indoor/outdoor car show and swap meet featuring classic cars, trucks, hot rods, street rods and more at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY! Indoors see cars that have won awards at some of the country's biggest car shows. The vehicles outside will be a great collection of new, old, wild, mild and everything in between. Show hours are Friday: 8 AM -5PM and Saturday 8AM-4PM. Spectator fee is $10 per person, children 12 & under free. Free spectator parking. Produced by Surfboard Promotions and sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts and Danny’s Rod Shop.

Find us at www.facebook.com/corbinrodrun.

For more information call (423) 608-4519