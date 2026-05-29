Core and Coasters at Kentucky Kingdom
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Kentucky Kingdom 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Kentucky Kingdom
Core and Coasters
Celebrate Floral Frenzy and fitness with Core & Coaster on June 13th in partnership with Botany Athletics!
Registered guests will enjoy a 45-minute Pilates-style, bodyweight workout before Kentucky Kingdom opens to the public. Plus, exclusive ride time on the all-new Flying Fox coaster and admission to Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park on June 13 from 10 AM - 8 PM. Light refreshments available for purchase.
For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com