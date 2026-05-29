Core and Coasters at Kentucky Kingdom

× Expand Kentucky Kingdom Core and Coasters

Celebrate Floral Frenzy and fitness with Core & Coaster on June 13th in partnership with Botany Athletics!

Registered guests will enjoy a 45-minute Pilates-style, bodyweight workout before Kentucky Kingdom opens to the public. Plus, exclusive ride time on the all-new Flying Fox coaster and admission to Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park on June 13 from 10 AM - 8 PM. Light refreshments available for purchase.

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com