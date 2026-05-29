Core and Coasters at Kentucky Kingdom

to

Kentucky Kingdom 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Celebrate Floral Frenzy and fitness with Core & Coaster on June 13th in partnership with Botany Athletics!

Registered guests will enjoy a 45-minute Pilates-style, bodyweight workout before Kentucky Kingdom opens to the public. Plus, exclusive ride time on the all-new Flying Fox coaster and admission to Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park on June 13 from 10 AM - 8 PM. Light refreshments available for purchase.

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com

Info

Kentucky Kingdom 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Core and Coasters at Kentucky Kingdom - 2026-06-13 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Core and Coasters at Kentucky Kingdom - 2026-06-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Core and Coasters at Kentucky Kingdom - 2026-06-13 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Core and Coasters at Kentucky Kingdom - 2026-06-13 08:00:00 ical