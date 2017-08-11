CoreLife Eatery Makes Charitable Debut in Lexington

We are excited to announce that CoreLife Eatery, an active lifestyle restaurant offering a variety of greens, grains and broth-based dishes, is expanding to Lexington at 4040 Finn Way, Suite 110 on Friday, August 11. CoreLife Eatery brings together scratch cooking with flavorful source ingredients and a fast, casual service line for a healthy and affordable eating alternative.

As part of its ongoing commitment to wellness and the community, the new CoreLife Eatery is offering a pre-opening opportunity to enjoy their food while benefitting a good cause on Thursday, August 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CoreLife Eatery will be hosting a ‘pay what you choose’ day where all guests can pay what they would like for their meal, all proceeds of which will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

For more information call 860-309-6620 .

