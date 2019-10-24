Cork & Cuisine – Happy HalloWine
Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Cork & Cuisine – Happy HalloWine on Thursday, October 24 at 6:00PM. Guests will enjoy a spooktacular evening of wicked wines and spirits paired perfectly with a devilish 5-course dinner!
If feeling in the spirit, attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best for the Costume Contest! Prizes will be awarded to Funniest, Scariest, and Best Overall!
Guests can also test their Halloween Movie Trivia knowledge throughout the evening for a chance to win prizes. Other giveaways will include a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured throughout the dinner and some Halloween themed centerpieces courtesy of Ivy Trellis!
Cork & Cuisine – Happy HalloWine is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Creation Gardens, and Ivy Trellis.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115. Make it a date night or a frightfully fun evening out with friends! Tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. 21 and over only. Reservations only.
First Course - Appetizers
Nightmarinated Pork Belly and Heirloom Tomato Skewers tossed in Herb Lime Vinaigrette
Elm Street Chorizo and Toasted Pine Nut Parcels
Creepy Crudité (Vegetables) with Rancid Dip
Freddy’s Fruit Display
Paired with Red Moon Over Owensboro
Second Course - Soup
“Take my little hand” Beef Borscht Topped with a Puff Pastry and Crème Fraiche
Paired with 7 Moons Dark Side Red
Third Course - Salad
Sleepy Hollow Spinach Salad topped with Roasted Pumpkin, Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts, and Mandarin Oranges with a Warm Poppy Seed Dressing
Paired with James and the Giant Peach Fizz
Fourth Course - Main
Mummified Beef Filet Stuffed with Boo Cheese
Herb Marinated Silence of the Lambs Chop with Balsamic Reduction
Forbidden Rice with Toasted Almonds and Scallions
Roasted Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus Fingers
Paired with Bravium Chardonnay and Drumheller Merlot
Fifth Course - Dessert
Sammy Terry’s Chocolate Graveyard - Dark Chocolate Candy Cake, Mini Eclairs, Homemade Candy,
and Ice Cream
Paired with Captain Morgue-n Gingerbread Massacre
For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit OwensboroCenter.com