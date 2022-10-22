Cornbread & Tortillas at Glema Mahr

× Expand Cornbread & Tortillas Cornbread & Tortillas

Cornbread & Tortillas is a collective of Appalachian and Latino artists whose mission is to build community by sharing art, music, dance, and cultural heritage. Through outreach events, educational shows, workshops, and performances, they celebrate our similarities and differences to create unity in a diverse world. The centerpiece of their work together is the CORNBREAD & TORTILLAS theatrical show, a dynamic bilingual production that features stories, music, and dancing. Audiences will journey from the Appalachian region of Eastern Kentucky to Mexico, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and beyond, exploring connections and celebrating our shared human experience all the while!

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org