Corvette Cruise-In at Wilderness Trail Distillery

Bring your Corvette or just come check out all the Corvettes for our annual cruise-in. We will have live music by Collective Band. Food vendors are Capt. Frank's, Biscuits BBQ, Command Post and Finn's Ice Cream.

For more information call 8596186433 or visit historicdanvilleky.com