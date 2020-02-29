× Expand Photo courtesy of Canvas Pro stock images. Cottonwood Farm's Annual Walking Colt Preview flier

Cottonwood Farm's Annual Walking Horse Colt Preview

Free to the public! Concessions available!

February 29, 2020, Casey County Ag Expo Center.

Grounds open and stalls available Friday afternoon. Contact Renee Lainhart for stalls or information at 859-408-3100 or 270-250-4744.

Start time: 11:00 EST

For more information follow on Facebook: Cottonwood Farm's Annual Walking Horse Colt Preview or call 859-408-3100.