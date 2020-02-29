Cottonwood Farm's Annual Walking Horse Colt Preview
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Photo courtesy of Canvas Pro stock images.
Cottonwood Farm's Annual Walking Colt Preview flier
Cottonwood Farm's Annual Walking Horse Colt Preview
Free to the public! Concessions available!
February 29, 2020, Casey County Ag Expo Center.
Grounds open and stalls available Friday afternoon. Contact Renee Lainhart for stalls or information at 859-408-3100 or 270-250-4744.
Start time: 11:00 EST
For more information follow on Facebook: Cottonwood Farm's Annual Walking Horse Colt Preview or call 859-408-3100.