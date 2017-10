Country Boy Chili Cook-off

Country Boy is bringing their annual Chili Cook-off to Georgetown on Sunday, Nov. 12th. Stop by from 1-5 p.m. and enjoy chili for $7 or $5 with two donated canned goods. The purpose of the Chili Cook-off is to raise money for God’s Pantry Food Bank. Additional canned good will be collected for donating as well.

For more information visit countryboybrewing.com