Country Boy Crit

 The first-ever Country Boy Crit, an event featuring multiple races for pros, amateurs and kids as well as a citizens’ fun ride, takes place 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at Lanes Run Business Park near Country Boy Brewing. Fount Cycling Guild is hosting the event. Registration is currently underway at www.bikereg.com/countryboy.

For more information visit countryboybrewing.com